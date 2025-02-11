Tribal Football
Cifuentes says Edwards' loan at QPR is "a win-win situation for both us and Southampton"

Ansser Sadiq
Cifuentes says Edwards' loan at QPR is "a win-win situation for both us and Southampton"
Tribal Football
Head coach Martí Cifuentes called Ronnie Edwards’ loan at QPR a "win-win situation" for both QPR and Southampton.  

Since joining in January, Edwards has played every minute in the Championship and FA Cup after making his debut as a substitute. 

The Saints hope he’ll be a key player next season, with Cifuentes praising his impressive impact so far.

“Ronnie has been doing well and performed well last week. I was pleased with that. He came in when we really needed a centre half," Cifuentes said. 

"Steve Cook and Liam Morrison did very well and came back quicker than perhaps we anticipated which is a credit to them and this will only benefit our squad.

“I have liked Ronnie for a while. He did well last season with Peterborough United and is the type of defender I like.

"The club did well to bring him in. It has been a win-win situation for both us and Southampton.

