Juric hopes to use Southampton outcast Bella-Kotchap in near future

Juric hopes to use Southampton star Bella-Kotchap in the near future

Southampton manager Ivan Juric may be ready to give Armel Bella-Kotchap a chance to play.

The defender was frozen out of the squad by former manager Russell Martin.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he is back in the fold under Juric and may well be involved in upcoming games.

Juric told reporters: “He's worked the last seven days with me and really seriously. He's really motivated and I think as a club we have a need for everybody.

“We will see this week. I am sure that he will work hard and then we will decide.

“I hope that we can use him in the future.”

On incoming signings, Juric added: “No, we are many, too many. If I understand well, we have to give players back or a loan and then decide to bring somebody.”