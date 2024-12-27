Juric on Southampton outcast Bella-Kotchap: It depends on him, we have to give him a chance

Juric on Southampton star Bella-Kotchap: It depends on him, we have to give him a chance

Southampton manager Ivan Juric has given his thoughts on Armel Bella-Kotchap and how he must be given a chance to shine in the next few weeks.

The 23 year old’s latest cameo came against Cardiff in the Carabao Cup back in August under former manager Russell Martin, who reportedly had frozen out the German defender after he refused to play for the club's under-21s side.

Asked if Bella-Kotchap will be given an opportunity under his new reign, Juric spoke positively to the Daily Echo.

"It depends on him. I saw him playing two years ago and he was incredible for me.

"He started to play in the national team, the German national team. He had potential. Now it's about him. I said to him to work really hard, really, really hard.

"We will see in a few weeks if he will be ready. I think Southampton needed him and we have to give him a chance. Now it's only on him. He wants it really."