Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Ex-Man Utd keeper: No-one wants Rashford; he'll go to MLS
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin raises doubts over international future
Chelsea boss Maresca: We're ahead of expectations; forget Fulham history

West Ham boss Lopetegui: We were very worried about Fabianski

Ansser Sadiq
West Ham boss Lopetegui: We were very worried about Fabianski
West Ham boss Lopetegui: We were very worried about FabianskiAction Plus
West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is in good condition after an injury on Boxing Day.

Fabianski had a nasty collision against the post that caused him to go off against Southampton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Hammers won the game 1-0, with Alphonse Areola coming on in the 36th minute.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui said: “We were very worried about him.

“He had a big knock around the head and neck.

"He was not very sure about his actions.

“Fortunately he is conscious in the dressing room. I talked with him.

“The doctors say he feels better so I am positive about him.

“He showed that more or less he had recovered his senses.

“We were afraid, but now he is better.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueFabianski LukaszWest HamSouthampton
Related Articles
West Ham boss Lopetegui: Tactics and attitude earned win at Southampton
Southampton boss Juric on West Ham defeat: We were better team
Bowen West Ham matchwinner at Southampton