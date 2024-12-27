West Ham boss Lopetegui: We were very worried about Fabianski

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is in good condition after an injury on Boxing Day.

Fabianski had a nasty collision against the post that caused him to go off against Southampton.

The Hammers won the game 1-0, with Alphonse Areola coming on in the 36th minute.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui said: “We were very worried about him.

“He had a big knock around the head and neck.

"He was not very sure about his actions.

“Fortunately he is conscious in the dressing room. I talked with him.

“The doctors say he feels better so I am positive about him.

“He showed that more or less he had recovered his senses.

“We were afraid, but now he is better.”