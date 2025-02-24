Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim: Good that Garnacho disappointed
Getafe coach Bordalas ready for Real Betis: Antony magnificent; Pellegrini rivalry?
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price
Man Utd captain Fernandes clashed with Everton 'Giant' Mountfield

Southampton boss Juric explains holding back Gronbaek

Paul Vegas
Southampton boss Juric explains holding back Gronbaek
Southampton boss Juric explains holding back GronbaekAction Plus
Southampton boss Ivan Juric has explained holding back Albert Gronbaek.

The winger arrived on-loan in January from Rennes, but has had a limited role under Juric so far.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After defeat to Brighton, Juric said: "No, he can play more, but if I put Dibling and Sulemana, then I cannot put him in. Even today we put Mateus (Fernandes) as a midfielder.

"This is not his position but I want a fresh guy, a young guy, with strong legs that can do it. We were really young in attack and even that was not enough." 

Asked if Gronbaek will feature against Chelsea, he added: "We will see tomorrow morning and decide." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueGronbaek AlbertSouthampton
Related Articles
Brighton boss Hurzeler: Europe? Let's focus on Bournemouth (and their pace)
Chelsea boss Maresca backs Jorgensen; quizzed "what if Southampton win?"
Bournemouth explore return for Southampton keeper Ramsdale