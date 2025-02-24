Southampton boss Juric explains holding back Gronbaek
Southampton boss Ivan Juric has explained holding back Albert Gronbaek.
The winger arrived on-loan in January from Rennes, but has had a limited role under Juric so far.
After defeat to Brighton, Juric said: "No, he can play more, but if I put Dibling and Sulemana, then I cannot put him in. Even today we put Mateus (Fernandes) as a midfielder.
"This is not his position but I want a fresh guy, a young guy, with strong legs that can do it. We were really young in attack and even that was not enough."
Asked if Gronbaek will feature against Chelsea, he added: "We will see tomorrow morning and decide."