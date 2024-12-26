West Ham boss Lopetegui: Tactics and attitude earned win at Southampton

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui was delighted with the attitude of his players after their 1-0 win at Southampton.

Captain Jarrod Bowen proved the matchwinner on Boxing Day.

Lopetegui later said, "We knew this challenge was very, very tough for a lot of reasons.

"They have a new coach, one good team and they showed this against Fulham. They have a new set up and big energy and marking man to man.

"In these kinds of matches, if you are not right tactically and if and you don't have the right mentality, normally you lose. That's why I highlight the mentality that we started with. We had very two clear chances, but unfortunately, we didn't score. We were very close, first with Carlos Soler and the other with Jarrod Bowen.

"After they had a good moment, they had two or three clear chances, but they didn't score.

"Unfortunately, we started having problems with injuries, with Maximilian Kilman and with Łukasz Fabiański. Fortunately, Łukasz is conscious and he's well now in the dressing room, which is the most important thing. With Max Kilman, we have to wait, but I am not optimistic with him.

"After, we had one problem with Carlos Soler, too, in the half, so we had to change him (at half-time), so I think that we had a lot of problems today. That's why I highlight the mentality of the team, because this mentality enabled us to get three points."

It's true that all the players were ready to be actors on the pitch.

"J-C Todibo showed that as he started on the bench, and then started playing in this kind of match. It's not easy, but he showed his mentality and he was ready. Alphonse (Areola), too, he did the same. In the second half, Edson (Álvarez), too.

"After that, Aaron Creswell was injured in the last two weeks and he had to play in an important moment for the match, and he showed that he was ready. Cry Summerville, too, he did well, and so did Vladi (Coufal), too, in the last part of the match.

"Always, all the players have to be ready because the alarm clock is always going to wake you up, so you have to be ready."