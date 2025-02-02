Ipswich boss McKenna ponders late market movement

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna doesn't expect any late movement within his squad before Monday's transfer deadline.

McKenna was speaking after defeat at home to Southampton.

He said, "Not another body but the quality, yes, if it’s there. You can see the level that Julio has given us today, he’s a really, really high level, he certainly will improve us.

“And if there are players out there who can improve us, then we’ll look to do it and the club’s working really, really hard to do that, but, of course, many, many clubs are in the same situation.

“I said my feeling is that there probably won’t be movement. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible, but we’re not expecting it and we’re focusing on the group that’s here at the moment.”