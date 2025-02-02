Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason
Man Utd attacker Rashford set for Aston Villa medical today

Ipswich boss McKenna ponders late market movement

Paul Vegas
Ipswich boss McKenna ponders late market movement
Ipswich boss McKenna ponders late market movementAction Plus
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna doesn't expect any late movement within his squad before Monday's transfer deadline.

McKenna was speaking after defeat at home to Southampton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "Not another body but the quality, yes, if it’s there. You can see the level that Julio has given us today, he’s a really, really high level, he certainly will improve us.

“And if there are players out there who can improve us, then we’ll look to do it and the club’s working really, really hard to do that, but, of course, many, many clubs are in the same situation.

“I said my feeling is that there probably won’t be movement. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible, but we’re not expecting it and we’re focusing on the group that’s here at the moment.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueIpswichSouthampton
Related Articles
Southampton boss Juric: Victory at Ipswich important for fans
Morsy: Ipswich players bitterly disappointed with Southampton defeat
Ipswich boss McKenna: Southampton defeat a really poor result