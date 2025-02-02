Southampton boss Juric: Victory at Ipswich important for fans

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Southampton boss Ivan Juric was happy for the fans after their win at Ipswich on Saturday.

Liam Delap canceled out Joe Aribo's opener for Saints before Paul Onuachu struck a late winner for the visitors.

"It is important for the players, for the fans and I think we deserve it. Before we did some really good games against Manchester (United) and West Ham, but we didn’t do the points,” Juric said.

“Today we suffered a little bit more but great character and quality in the final and we won the game.

“I told them tomorrow morning we have training and we have to believe that we are not so bad as it seems and try to win other games.

“We have to believe. We have to play every time like this and working hard during the week and then we’ll see.

“As you see today we are fighting. We don’t want to give up and we have character. We want to play like we did today.”

