Southampton boss Juric confident he and Spors on same page

Southampton boss Ivan Juric is convinced he and new technical director Johannes Spors are on the same page.

Spors said last week he appreciated the way Juric has Saints playing, despite them being bottom of the Premier League table.

"It's the most important thing, I think, that we think about football in the same way," Juric told the Daily Echo.

"We all agree that for the Premier League you need some kind of player that you can compete with. It's good. We have had conversations about everything.

"About the team we have, about how we play, about the things that are not going well. About everything. I have a good relationship with him. Normal, very professional."