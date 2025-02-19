Tribal Football
Southampton boss Juric challenges Bazunu while away with Standard Liege

Action Plus
Southampton boss Ivan Juric challenged Gavin Bazunu to “play like he did before his injury” while on loan at Standard Liege.

Bazunu, who recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon, has conceded six goals in his first two games for the Belgian side.

Juric mentioned he didn’t speak with the former Manchester City prospect before his move, though he was in touch with Standard’s Croatian manager Ivan Leko.

"I didn't speak with him before he left. It was the last day (of the transfer window) but I spoke with the coach because he is my friend at Standard," Juric told the Daily Echo.

"I told him that Bazunu is a great guy. He is a great guy and a great goalkeeper. He has to play every game.

"He has to come back here and play like he played before the injury.”

