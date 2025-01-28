Southampton boss Juric believes Gronbaek will thrive at the club this season

Manager Ivan Juric is confident that new loan signing Albert Gronbaek will excel at Southampton.

Juric believes Gronbaek, 23, will thrive in a role similar to that of Mateus Fernandes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fernandes, 20, has played both in the double-pivot and the front three, often as a false nine or behind the striker.

"I think the best position for him is the position of Mateus Fernandes," Juric told the Daily Echo, speaking ahead of Gronbaek's first game.

"He can play even forward or even back as he played sometimes for the national team but I think where he's expressing himself the best is the position of Mateus."

"Of course it's a different standard but he played in the national team and he did some good games. Sometimes players are like (Kamaldeen) Sulemana," he added.

"They go to one place and cannot express themselves, and then maybe something changes and they are good. I think he's a good player and he will do great here."