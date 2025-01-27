Southampton loanee Ugochukwu: I'm trying to repay Juric confidence

Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu is happy with the confidence Southampton manager Ivan Juric has shown in him.

The loanee has featured in every game for Saints since Juric's arrival.

Advertisement Advertisement

“On the first day he came he said ‘You have to play.' He gave me confidence," the 20 year old explained while speaking to BBC Radio Solent.

“I’m trying to give him his confidence back. I train hard every day and try to give my best on the pitch as well. I’m very happy that I am playing but now we need to win because that is all we want.

“We need to stay the same and keep fighting game to game. We are like a family and that’s what families do. They keep fighting. A win will come for sure. We are trying to fight in every game.

“We have had the new gaffer for a couple of weeks now. We are trying to learn and do what he wants us to do."