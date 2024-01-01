Southampton announce partnership with " forward thinking" Indian football school

Southampton have now announced their partnership with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools in India as they look to help football development across the country.

Bhaichung Bhutia is an Indian icon and was the first Indian footballer to play in England after captaining the national side for over 10 years throughout his career. His school is considered one of the best places for young footballers to grow and develop which clearly caught the eye of Southampton.

Head of Football Programmes, Tom Grevatt and how proud the club is to be working with such a modern, reputable school.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, in India.

"They’ve already got a great reputation of football delivery across the country, and now together, we are looking to have a real impact on the wider football development scene in India.

"They’re a forward thinking company, with values and ambitions that match ours, and are equally dedicated to providing high quality development opportunities.

'We are looking forward to working with them closely, and meeting some of their players and coaches later this week at the launch event at their home in New Delhi.”

Kishore Taid, Co-Founder and CEO of Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools also spoke on the project and how the deal will change football in India for the better.

"Right from its inception, BBFS has been redefining the standard of football education in India.

"Through this partnership with SFC, we wish to further enhance the technical knowledge of our ecosystem and build a bridge for young footballers and coaches from India to the world."