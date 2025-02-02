DONE DEAL: Ballard leaves Southampton for Cambridge

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Dom Ballard has left Southampton for Cambridge United.

Saints announced: 

"Southampton Football Club can confirm that forward Dom Ballard will join League One side Cambridge United on loan until the end of the 2024/25 season.

"This is the 19-year-old's second loan spell of the campaign, having featured 22 times and scoring once whilst at Blackpool.

"Since returning to the club this month, Ballard has been in fine form for the club's Under-21s side; scoring four goals and claiming two assists in two Premier League 2 games."

