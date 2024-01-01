Southampton academy chief Goldie dubs Dibling "amazing"

Southampton academy director Andy Goldie has spoken about young talent Tyler Dibling.

The youngster has emerged as a shining light for the Saints in the Premier League.

Despite the club being in relegation danger, Dibling is one of the players that has impressed fans the most.

Goldie said: "I have only known Tyler for the 16 months I have been in post but during that time, I have found him such an amazing kid.

"He is such a consistent kid who has a fantastic identity as a human being first but also on the pitch. It is a great testament to the work that was done before I came in.

"An academy is also only as successful as the first team manager's willingness to give them a chance and Russell Martin and his staff have given him that platform.

"It's early days. Tyler is still an under-19, to put it into perspective, he has just come out of under-18s football, but he has really taken to the Premier League.

"It's a step up but he's performing well now and he's got to remain consistent. I don't think you can underestimate the support he's had from Carl Martin and the staff."