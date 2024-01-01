Southampton boss Martin: Lallana ready to help Dibling

Southampton boss Russell Martin sees a great mentor in Adam Lallana for the young talent Tyler Dibling.

At 18 years old, Dibling is at the start of his career, while Lallana is near the end of his time as a player.

Martin believes that Dibling's growth as a player can be significantly influenced by Lallana's experience and skill.

Martin told the Daily Echo: "It can only benefit Tyler - but only if he's willing to learn and be receptive to Adam, which he is.

"Fortunately for us, all the young guys are. They are brilliant. We are fortunate to have Adam and we will use him in the best way we can, on and off the pitch.

"When you look back at your own career, there are always people who are an important part of your journey. At the time, you might not recognise it.

"When I was a young player at Wycombe, guys like Keith Ryan and Tommy Mooney were seasoned professionals.

"Being around guys like that who were really good with the young guys - players like that are really important because of the way they treat you.

"I tried to help you players as much as I could as a senior pro. I think when you've lived it, you have a duty to look after young players.

"I've also been in dressing rooms where the experienced guys don't want to help the younger guys because they are struggling to come to terms with their career coming to an end.

"That's never a good place to be in. With Adam, it's not like that. He wants to make the most of every bit of his career. He wants to help as many people as he can."