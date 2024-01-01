Souness slams Arsenal great Wenger: He was very, very lucky; not a football man

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has branded Arsene Wenger as overrated.

Souness insists the Arsenal managerial great was "lucky" during his time in charge in London and also has branded him as "not a football man".

Souness was asked on the Three Up Front podcast whether Wenger is a "football man".

"No, not particularly," he replied. "I’ve been on the bench listening to what he’s telling his players to do. I’ve been working for Sky in games where he’s made very strange decisions.

"My take on him was he got very, very lucky at a time when French football produced its greatest ever group of players.

"Inherited the best back five in world football and a 22-year-old (Dennis) Bergkamp. I think Wrighty (Ian Wright), there was still life in him.

"And then he had 10 years where he won a couple of FA Cups, because that cycle had been and gone. I’ve never spoke to him about football.

"He would never come into my office after a game, the only manager that never did."