Robertson reveals Carragher has been criticised by Liverpool squad over Salah comments

Robertson reveals Carragher has been criticised by the Liverpool squad over Salah comments

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently made some harsh comments on winger Mohamed Salah which Andrew Robertson says has been discussed in the club's dressing room.

Carragher recently criticized the Egyptian forward and the contract drama surrounding him at the moment, with the Egyptian set to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires.

“Of course, there's been discussions," said Carragher. "Right now, there's obviously a big difference in valuation, how Salah and his agent value themselves, in terms of length of contract, and how Liverpool do.

“So the reason Liverpool wouldn't have offered a contract yet is because Mo Salah will turn it down. They're still in talks, I'm desperate for them to meet in the middle.

“But I must say, I am very disappointed with Mo Salah. That interview last night... Liverpool have Real Madrid in midweek and Manchester City next weekend. That's the story for Liverpool right now.

“If he continues to put comments out or his agent continues to put cryptic tweets out, that is selfish. That's thinking about themselves and not the football club.”

Carragher was on punditry duty with CBS Sports on Wednesday night and spoke to the Scottish international after Liverpool’s win over La Liga champions Real Madrid. Robertson revealed the squad was not happy with the ex-defender and his comments on Salah’s contract situation.

“He's (Carragher) been getting a bit of stick in the dressing room this week, that's for sure!”

