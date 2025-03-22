Souness rubbishes claims wheels coming off at Liverpool

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has dismissed claims the wheels have come off Arne Slot's team.

In just days, Liverpool were eliminated from the Champions League and lost the Carabao Cup final.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Souness declared: "I thought it was a disappointing show from Liverpool in last weekend’s Carabao Cup final.

"In three of the last four games, their one outstanding goal getter and goal creator, Mo Salah, hasn’t turned up.

"He won’t be happy with himself and the way he’s performed in those games. He’ll be an angry man to be around, though I assure you it will be a temporary drop off.

"There’s been plenty of talk all week about how suddenly everything is wrong with the Liverpool team. Respectfully, I say that is nonsense.

"You won’t find me going looking for ways to criticise Liverpool because they lost that final - even though the 2-1 scoreline flattered them.

"This is a team who have been excellent from day one this season, and in the space of 11 days have come up against a fabulous Paris Saint-Germain and a super Newcastle team who were better than them.

"I’m hearing questions about the quality of Liverpool’s strikers and their midfield all of a sudden - but I assure you, you don’t lose your ability overnight. The quality they had at the start of the season and have had up to this point, when no one was questioning them, still very much exists.

"Why did they lose at Wembley? Because they lost the physical and mental battle to a Newcastle team who bullied them."