Souness: Arsenal midfielder Rice overhyped

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes that Arsenal star Declan Rice is overhyped.

Rice has been the subject of serious criticism from Souness for the past 12 months.

The ex-Liverpool captain and manager, who was an outspoken critic of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, appears to have a new £100 million midfielder in his sights.

On Three Up Front, Souness said: “When you talk about players who are overhyped, you also have to factor in transfer fees, and Declan Rice comes to mind.

“I don't think he is worth the £100 million that Arsenal paid for him.”

“I would also mention Jack Grealish in that conversation,” the Scot added: 

“£100 million is a lot of money, and for that, you're looking at signing a world-class footballer.

“My definition of that is someone who gets into any team in the world. I think there are only a handful of world-class players in the Premier League at any one time.”

