Brentford boss Frank happy with Mbeumo after West Ham draw: A world record?

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was happy after their draw with West Ham.

Bryan Mbeumo scored inside the first minute, with Tomas Soucek finding an equaliser for the Hammers in the second-half.

Advertisement Advertisement

It was the third consecutive game that Brentford had scored inside the first minute and Frank said: "I can't tell you (the secret).

"It must be a world record, three games in a row under 40 seconds - it's unbelievable.

"We had a plan again, it's a mindset of playing forward and trying to get on the game straight away. I'm very pleased with that.

"Bryan is on fire, no doubt about that. He has been carrying the team in many ways, scoring goals and creating opportunities.

"I think he has five goals now and he is improving so much."

On the performance, Frank added: "It's a good point. I'm always disappointed if we don't get three. We were the better team for 75 minutes.

"West Ham out-powered us for 15 minutes at the start of the second half. If you take into consideration that we have nine first team players out, we had nothing to shoot with.

"Going forward I am positive. If you can play like this against a good West Ham side then I am confident it will work out.

"What I like from my team was the mentality. We kept going forward."