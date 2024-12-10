Son on Spurs' loss to Chelsea: I feel like I let the team down, I take the blame

Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son was crestfallen after his team lost to Chelsea this past weekend.

The Premier League sides played out an intense and end-to-end game on Sunday night.

Despite Spurs going 2-0 up, they lost 4-3 and had to deal with questions about their mentality once again.

Speaking to Spurs’ Review Show afterward, Son stated: “We all care, we all care about where we are now, and we all care about these results. Some people may think in a different way, maybe that we don’t care, but we do really care about this club.

“Everyone is working hard every single day, maybe you don’t see that behind the scenes, but everyone is working really hard to get it right.”

On the game, he added: “Yeah, it's very frustrating and very disappointing because, especially in such an important game, when you go 2-0 up, we can’t concede a goal like we conceded. Look, I want to say that the players worked hard, they all tried very, very hard.

“They showed real character and personality. Also, in one important moment I missed a chance, and I feel like I let the team down. I take the blame. I should take the big responsibility about this because I think the lads tried really, really hard.”