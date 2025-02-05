Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd management maintain stand on Mainoo, Garnacho futures
Man Utd fail to sign striker after rejecting Bayern Munich's £5M offer
Arsenal boss Arteta explains Dubai training camp
Villa signing Rashford loses three sponsorship deals

Newcastle boss Howe "really pleased" reaching Carabao Cup final after defeating Arsenal

Paul Vegas
Newcastle boss Howe "really pleased" reaching Carabao Cup final after defeating Arsenal
Newcastle boss Howe "really pleased" reaching Carabao Cup final after defeating ArsenalAction Plus
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was left "really pleased" after their Carabao Cup semifinal win against Arsenal.

Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon struck for the 2-0 win, with Newcastle reaching the final 4-0 on aggregate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Howe said afterwards: "I'm really pleased. We had a really long wait between the ties, a long time to think about our lead and had a lot of discussions but I am just delighted with the way we played. I'm delighted with how we handled the occasion and managed the performance, so pleased to be through to the final.

"We wanted to be ourselves. Attack, press high, everything we always want to do, we tried to do and implement it. Arsenal are a very hard team to press, there's a lot of movement and rotations of players, but the players executed it excellently. I was really pleased with that aspect of our game today.

"I thought we counter attacked very well today too. There was a lot of energy in the side, it was much better than the weekend against Fulham. A great win.

"We have come a long way since then (the 2023 final v Manchester United) - the Champions League does that to you, it is so testing and unique. Naturally for the big games a lot of the players have been there before, and we are used to the quick turnarounds and work smarter.

"There is a good feeling about the squad. We are tight on numbers but big on energy. I would love to think we can go to Wembley and perform better than we did previously."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNewcastle UtdArsenal
Related Articles
Newcastle cruise into Carabao Cup final after victory over Arsenal
Newcastle's Trippier could make shock switch to Galatasaray before transfer deadline
Arsenal boss Arteta explains Dubai training camp