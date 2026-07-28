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Somto Boniface: Leyton Orient sign Ipswich Town defender on loan

Somto Boniface: Leyton Orient sign Ipswich Town defender on loan
Somto Boniface: Leyton Orient sign Ipswich Town defender on loanMatchDay Images Limited / Alamy / Profimedia

Leyton Orient have confirmed the signing of highly rated full-back Somto Boniface on a season-long loan from Premier League side Ipswich Town.

The 20-year-old England youth international will spend the 2026/27 campaign with the League One club, becoming their eighth summer addition. 

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Boniface played a key role in Ipswich’s impressive first PL2 season and has featured in several senior matchday squads since joining from Chelsea in February 2025,” Boniface told media.

 “I’m very excited to be joining the club for the season. I’m fully committed to giving this everything I have and I am looking forward to meeting all of our fans at our stadium. 

“I feel like this is the next natural step in my career. I came to meet the gaffer and Scott Mitchell on Monday and they explained to me in real detail where they see me fitting in. 

“I am focused on my defensive work but most of all I like to get forward and make things happen in attacking areas.”

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Football transfersPremier LeagueSomto BonifaceIpswichLeyton OrientLeague One

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