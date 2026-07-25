Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Ipswich sign Japan star ⁠Maeda from Celtic in £10m transfer

Japan's Daizen Maeda in action against Brazil at the World Cup
Japan's Daizen Maeda in action against Brazil at the World CupPedersen/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Ipswich Town have signed Japan forward Daizen ⁠Maeda from Celtic on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said ‌on Saturday.

Maeda, who was part of Japan's squad ‌at the recently concluded World ‌Cup in North America, becomes Ipswich's first ‌Japanese player. British media reported that ‌the fee was about £10 million.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I have always dreamed of playing ‌in the Premier League, and ⁠I am very ‌happy I can realise that dream with ​this club. I have loved all of the conversations with the ​club, and they have made me feel very welcome," Maeda said in ⁠a statement.

"My ​aim will always be to battle hard, score goals, and provide assists for my team - I will always run ‌and give everything that I have."

The 28-year-old has scored five goals in 30 appearances for Japan, including in a 1-1 draw with Sweden in the World Cup group stage last month.

Maeda scored 79 goals in 212 appearances for Celtic, helping the Scottish champions ‌to win five league titles and ​five domestic cups.

He joins Gary O'Neil's ‌side ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season as Ipswich's fifth signing of the close season. Ipswich begin their campaign against Sunderland on ⁠August 22nd.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePremiershipDaizen MaedaIpswichCelticJapanFootball transfers

Related Articles

Celtic's Daizen Maeda set to sign for Ipswich Town in £10 million move

Ipswich sign defender Diop from Fulham: I know this is the right place for me

DONE DEAL: Ipswich complete £20 million deal for Leicester's Abdul Fatawu