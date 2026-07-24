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Celtic's Daizen Maeda set to sign for Ipswich Town in £10 million move

Celtic's Daizen Maeda set for Ipswich Town switch in £10 million move
Celtic's Daizen Maeda set for Ipswich Town switch in £10 million move IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Taormina

Daizen Maeda is set to sign for Ipswich Town from Celtic.

The 28-year-old forward has completed his medical with the club, and an announcement will be made in the next 24 hours, per Ryan McDonald of Record Sport. 

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The deal is worth a reported £8 million plus a further £2 million in add-ons for the Japanese attacker. 

During his time for the Hoops, Maeda won 10 trophies while scoring 79 goals. 

The newly-promoted Premier League side are looking to bolster their attack ahead of the new season, and Maeda has been top of their list as he looks to test himself in England's top flight for The Tractor Boys. 

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Premier LeagueDaizen MaedaIpswichCelticFootball transfers

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