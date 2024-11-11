Solskjaer suggests he is now retired after being sacked by Man Utd

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up about life after being let go by Manchester United which he says is perfect for him.

The former United boss has not had a managerial position since he left the club in 2021 and has now spoken to Norwegian radio NRK podcast Bakrommet about how he does not wish to enter management again due to the comforts and freedoms of his current life.

“Now I do exactly what I want and enjoy myself. I'm moving in in a couple of weeks.

“I have reached a position where I can pick and choose, and I am lucky there. Financially, I don't need anything.”

Solskjaer works part-time as a match analyst for UEFA and uses his managerial knowledge as well as his playing career experience to help the federation improve in a number of ways on and off the pitch.

However, despite his cosy life away from the stress of management, the ex-striker has suggested that the Norway role does peak his interest and that he could take the role despite it meaning he is away from home a lot of the time.

“I think that a national team could suit me, but then it can't be on the other side of the globe.

“I had two options, but it would have taken half a day to travel, and there is a time difference in the picture, so I opted out. Even if I could then take part in the championship.”

Back in September he was very honest and stated that he would take the role in an instant if it was ever offered to him.

“I am a proud Norwegian. If the question comes up, when Stale finds out that he doesn't want it anymore, I'm happy to enter into a conversation.

“I would say yes any day of the week. It feels wrong to sit and talk about jobs that other people have. But of course, I would say yes.”

It is likely that Solskjaer will one day return to management but for now he is loving his life away from running a football team as he awaits the call from Norway to manage his home nation.