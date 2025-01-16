Soler on West Ham's winning momentum under Potter: It's going to be the second in a row

West Ham United midfielder Carlos Soler has revealed that confidence is high amongst the squad under manager Graham Potter as they prepare to face Crystal Palace.

Potter’s first home game in charge ended in a 3-2 victory over Fulham, which has boosted morale amongst the Hammers.

Speaking to the club's website, the Spain international says the win was a gift to the fans who have stuck with the team this season.

"For me it's an amazing day!” the No4 beamed. “I think I was working hard since I arrived here. I played in the last eight to ten games and I started to play with more consistency in the team, but I didn't score. I had so many chances in a lot of games, so I'm very happy because it was the first time I had scored.

“The fans were amazing. Not just today, always, but tonight they were with us. We suffered in the second half and we have been together, so we have won together.

“That's the gift to them, to win this match. Let's win this Saturday because two wins in a row is going to be perfect, so I hope we will win.”

West Ham will visit Palace on Saturday afternoon, which Soler thinks could be the start of a run under Potter.

“We have not made it two wins in a row this year so far, and it’s difficult as it's the Premier League and they are very good teams,” he continued. “Today, Fulham, Saturday Crystal Palace, I think they are two good teams, but we can win these types of matches. Hopefully, on Saturday, here with our fans again, maybe it's going to be the second in a row.

“We are going to have to work hard with the team these coming days to prepare for the match and go for the win because the squad and the fans deserve that.”