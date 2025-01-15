Tribal Football
Potter happy with West Ham defensive pair for victory over Fulham
West Ham/Facebook
West Ham United boss Graham Potter was so pleased to get a win on his Premier League debut.

The Hammers welcomed their new manager at the London Stadium with a 3-2 success over Fulham.

While Potter knows there are areas to improve, he was so pleased at the players’ application so soon after his arrival.

He stated: “Three points, a very, very committed performance. It wasn’t perfect, of course, but the attitude and the effort and the willingness to fight for each other was certainly there.

“It's a great foundation for us to build on. We can improve on lots of things, but I'm delighted with the three points.

“Credit to Fulham - they started well and we couldn't quite get the pressure on. 

“We ended up a little bit passive. I think we needed to get the crowd (up) and we needed to get more into some duels and some contact with them.

“So we moved Mo (Kudus) a little bit up and he helped us. Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) was more aggressive. Konstantinos (Mavropanos) was aggressive.

“So they were really, really good, and I think that helped us get a couple of goals in the first half. That was a nice foundation to start the game as well.

“There was lot of work to do in the second half but, yeah, we're just really happy.”

