Soucek pleased with goal in West Ham win against Fulham

West Ham United star Tomas Soucek was delighted at getting three points on Tuesday.

The Hammers beat Fulham 3-2, with the midfielder getting himself on the scoresheet.

After the vital win, he insisted the overall team display was the most important aspect of the result.

“I was pleased with my goal,” he said to club media.

“It was great movement from the lads, and I remember that when Mo (Kudus) had the ball he could’ve had a shot, but he passed and there were a couple of crosses. Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) passed to me, and I managed to score.

“Captaining the team to a win is a big honour for me. I appreciate it a lot, and the guys in the team all help me a lot. I’m proud of every moment I play for West Ham, and now I’ve captained the team so I’m proud of that.

“But the most important thing today is that we won three points for West Ham, and for our fans. It’s a brilliant first win for our new manager, in his first match at home.

“I think that we can play better than we did tonight in the future, and on the ball we have many things to improve, but the first thing is about fighting for each other, and we did that well.

“We went into this game as a team, and there wasn’t any individuality. I saw one team, including the players who started, came off the bench and even those who didn’t play.”