Lemina on his head loss against West Ham: I really want to apologise to all the fans

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Mario Lemina has now apologized for his outbursts after the loss to West Ham United at the weekend.

The Wolves captain was full of emotion after the loss which keeps the club in the relegation zone as he tussled with Hammers captain Jarrod Bowen before locking heads with Shaun Derry.

He was consoled by his teammates who could see his anger was due to the club’s disappointing performances this season which could send them back down to the Championship.

Speaking on social media, Lemina said sorry to the fans and explained how he will use his emotion to help the club return to winning form.

"I write this message with great hindsight," Lemina posted on his Instagram story.

"And I really want to apologise to all the people who love this club and who love football.

"I never wanted this to happen on the ground. I have always been a fair player, even in defeat.

"If something is said, make sure the truth comes out. I shook this player's hand, like I always do. And I was grabbed by the shirt and thrown to the ground. I just reacted to a situation that I didn't cause at all.

"I love my team, the staff and all the people who make up this club. We all gonna fight harder to overcome this situation. Shaun, you already know. We gonna fight again and again."

