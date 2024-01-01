Soler: Liverpool loss is disappointing but West Ham need to focus on Brentford victory

Carlos Soler was disappointed with West Ham United's loss to Liverpool in the EFL Cup but believes a result will come on Saturday if the Hammers can focus.

Julen Lopetegui’s side may have taken the lead against Liverpool but ultimately fell to a 5-1 collapse thanks to braces from Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota. Soler was the standout player for the Irons but couldn’t do enough to keep his side in the competition.

The Spanish international spoke on the loss and how the side want to bounce back against Brentford at the weekend.

“I think the first half we were a very good team and deserved to be level,” he told West Ham TV. “I think we didn't deserve this result - to lose 5-1. I think that didn't show what we have done in the match. The competition is coming again on Saturday, and we have to put all our focus into Brentford to win there.

“When you play against these squads with a lot of good players, they punish you and the rest of the final result shows you that. We didn’t deserve this result, so we have to put our focus on good things. I think we did very good things, but we have to change a lot of things too. I've been here for less than one month with my teammates and I'm happy to be here. I think we train well, we do good things and we are going to improve. I trust this team for sure.

“I'm here to help my teammates, to help the Club to be better, and that's what I want. I always want the best for me and for the Club. I want to help, and now I'm a West Ham player, so I'm really happy with this.”