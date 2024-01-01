Solanke: What I hope to bring to Tottenham

Dominic Solanke is excited to be a Tottenham player.

The former Bournemouth striker made a £65m move to Spurs over the weekend.

Solanke told Tottenham's website: “It means so much – to sign for a club like Tottenham is everything I’ve wanted really. It’s a magnificent club, a huge club with ambitions that match mine so I’m delighted to start and meet all the boys.

“What excites me most about the club is how ambitious it is. It has a great manager, great players and I feel like it suits my style of play as well, so I can’t wait to get started and do my stuff on the pitch.

“I think the club has got great depth throughout the squad. The attacking options are great and I think that’s what a top club needs, so I’m really looking forward to playing with those players, competing with them and hopefully we can achieve great things. Obviously Heung-Min Son is a fantastic player, he’s been doing what he’s been doing in the Premier League for many years now and there’s many players like I mentioned before throughout the whole team that have got great qualities. At a big club like Tottenham, you expect to be around great players and I’m looking forward to mingling with them.

“I’m familiar with James Maddison, we’ve spent some time at England together, he’s a top guy, obviously a great player as well so he’s one familiar face that I already know and I’m excited to meet the rest of the boys as well. Wellsy and Burchy (coaches Matt Wells and Rob Burch) are great guys as well who helped me a lot when I was at Bournemouth, so I’m looking forward to working with them again. I can’t wait to start with the team to be honest – the season is not far away so I’m sure that the boys will make me feel welcome and we can learn about each other very quickly but, like I mentioned earlier, I feel like the style of play definitely suits me so I’m looking forward to gelling with everyone.”

On what he hopes to bring to Tottenham, Solanke continued: “Me as a player, I’m ambitious on the pitch, I work hard for the team, score goals, leave it all out there and love winning, so hopefully we can win a few things together. That’s what I’m going to bring, that fighting spirit.

“I’d say my attributes are movement, goals, hard work and link-up play, so hopefully I can bring all that together at Tottenham.”