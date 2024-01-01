Solanke replacement proving difficult for Bournemouth as Evanilson targeted

Tribal Football
Solanke replacement proving difficult for Bournemouth
Solanke replacement proving difficult for Bournemouth Action Plus
Bournemouth are struggling to find a new center forward after selling Dominic Solanke to Tottenham.

The Premier League club allowed their chief marksman to leave in a big money deal.

However, Fabrizio Romano states that finding a new striker is not going to be simple.

The Cherries were hoping to sign FC Porto’s Evanilson, but have seen a bid rejected.

Nottingham Forest also saw a bid for Evanilson knocked back, as Porto want to hold onto the forward.

Evanilson is highly rated, having scored 60 goals in 153 games for the club and 25 last term.

