Iraola admits not easy for Bournemouth to replace Solanke

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola admits it will not be easy for them to replace Dominic Solanke.

The forward has joined Tottenham for a fee which could reach £65 million with bonuses.

While the finances of the deal are good for the Cherries, Iraola knows he needs a new goalscorer if the team is to maintain their Premier League standing.

Asked about the issue, Iraola said: “I trust the club, definitely.

“I think they have a very difficult job right now, because to replace Dom Solanke, who is the most expensive sale we’ve done in club history, is going to be very, very difficult.

“But I know they are working hard. They are trying hard and I trust them. I am sure they will give their best and they will sign a number nine, definitely.

“I hope they make the right call.

“Definitely we are going to sign a striker, this is for sure. What we have to be sure is that he is the right profile for us, that comes with the right mentality and can give us a lot of things.

“Sometimes it is not about finding the most similar player to Dom Solanke. It is the best number nine, who also can adapt to our system well and that is what we are going to try to do.”

He added: “I will try to help, obviously. I will give my opinion and analyze the profiles that they are studying.

“They have not just started now looking at number nines. They obviously have different profiles and now it’s a matter of making everything match.

“There are always three parts in every deal and everyone has to be happy. It is not easy.

“For sure we will have to spend money, because also clubs know that now we have sold expensive!

“It’s normal that we spend some money now. But it is not about now you have this money, you have to spend. No, you have to make the right deal.

“Maybe you find a striker who is just £10 million, but he is the right one for you in that moment.

“It is not that because he is cheap now, we are not going to sign him. If he’s cheap, it’s even better!

“It is about getting the best striker we can, that can also play with us, is hungry to come here and play like we are going to demand him.”