Postecoglou says "there'll still be some activity" for Tottenham before transfer deadline

Tottenham have broke club-record to land former Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke and manager Ange Postecoglou has suggested the club are still hunting for more players.

Despite the £60M deal for Solanke going through, Tottenham are set to sign even more talent this summer as Postecoglou looks to buff up his side even more.

Solanke joins Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall as the club’s new signings who have led fans to a feeling of confidence ahead of the new season.

Speaking after the Bayern Munich defeat, Postecoglou was asked about potential incomings following the Solanke deal.

“Look, we'll see, there's still time in the window and I think there'll still be some activity.”

Spurs begin their Premier League campaign away at Leicester City and the team could be shuffled even more if new faces arrive before then.