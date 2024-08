Kane approves Spurs signing of Solanke

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has praised former club Tottenham over their deal for Dominic Solanke.

Solanke arrives from Bournemouth effectively as Kane's replacement.

The England captain said after yesterday's preseason win at Spurs: "He plays with high intensity and high speed.

"He will definitely have good chances in the team with the way Ange (Postecoglou) plays.

"I think it's a really good signing. I wish him all the luck."