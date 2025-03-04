Lineker and Shearer call for extra time to be scrapped after Man Utd's clash with Fulham

Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday after a penalty shootout with Fulham which came after a dire 120 minutes of action.

Both Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer want extra time in the FA Cup to be scrapped after watching the game which was dragged out for what they felt was longer than was needed. Manager Ruben Amorim is now out of both domestic cups and to add to that has a team who will be exhausted after playing in extra time that could have been replaced with penalties.

Advertisement Advertisement

Shearer and Lineker spoke on The Rest Is Football podcast about how cup ties such as this should avoid extra time and go straight to penalties which is what many fans desire.

"We've argued many times, just get rid of extra time. Just go to penalties. It makes so much sense.

"Especially considering the amount of football teams are playing now, the number of injuries we're seeing. Just play 90 minutes, then decide it on penalties. Because once it goes into extra time, most of us are thinking, especially when it's as poor as it was last night, you're just thinking 'come on, penalty shootout, a bit of excitement'."

Shearer, agreed, telling his colleague: "Straight to penalties. I'm all for that."

Last year, the Football Association controversially decided to scrap FA Cup replays from the first round onwards in a bid to tackle fixture congestion and now with such a busy footballing schedule many, including Lineker, think it is time to get rid of extra time to protect players and increase the entertainment value.

"We still have extra-time. Personally, I think if they're going to take away replays, they should take away extra-time," the 1991 FA Cup winner said back in January. "Because otherwise, it really favours the strong teams - because they've got bigger squads, and they can put on their best players in extra-time like Spurs did (against Tamworth). And they went on to win."