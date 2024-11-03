Solanke delighted with double as Spurs thump Villa

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke was delighted with his double in victory over Aston Villa.

Spurs thumped Villa 4-1, with Solanke hitting a brace on the day.

He said afterwards: "We stuck with it. A few times this season we've gone a goal down. Against Palace we didn't react in the right way but today we did.

"We always believe we can score many goals. It all came together today in the second half.

"We had to adapt to the way they were playing. At half-time we had time to regroup and discuss what we had to do.

"It's been a few games without one. I've been trying to get one and I got two. Buzzing with it.

"Nice dink finish, I enjoyed that.

"When we are playing well we can score many goals and we showed that today.

"We've had some great games but haven't managed to do it the whole season but we think we're capable of it."