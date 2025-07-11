Sol Campbell questions Madueke signing: Do we need him? The club needs to explain...

Arsenal icon Sol Campbell has called for the club to explain the signing of Noni Madueke which has confused many fans.

The England international has agreed to join the North London side this summer in what will be their fourth summer signing after striking a deal worth £52M with their Premier League rivals. However, despite him adding depth to the side, many fans are frustrated with the deal and have questioned why it was necessary.

One fan and former player Campbell, understands fans and admits he is confused as to why manager Mikel Arteta would make a move for the winger who may not slide right into the first team.

“I think most people are probably thinking, 'Do we need him?'. He’s a quality player, but I think the club needs to explain why they’re getting certain players in and how it’s going to fit into our system.

“It’s important to explain that to the players and the fans.”

The 23 year old has played 92 times for Chelsea since joining them from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 and scored 20 goals. Despite fan reaction, Madueke is young, adaptable and has proven himself not only in the Premier League but also for England and in European competitions.

A report from the Guardian also claimed that Chelsea believe the player has not quite developed as the club has hoped. Arteta will understand this and may believe he can find a new way to work with the winger to unlock his full potential over the next few seasons.