Smith Rowe and Sessegnon fire Fulham past Southampton

Fulham kept alive their hopes of securing a European spot in the Premier League after Ryan Sessegnon’s stoppage-time goal gave the Cottagers a dramatic 2-1 victory at already-relegated Southampton.

Although Southampton’s fate has already been confirmed with the earliest relegation in Premier League history, the Saints still needed a point to avoid joining Derby County with the ignominious record of posting the lowest points tally.

With Fulham’s form having tailed off since defeating champions-elect Liverpool, this appeared an ideal opportunity for the south coast side to achieve a rare victory.

And the home side couldn’t have made a much better start, as with only 14 minutes on the clock, Ryan Manning’s teasing delivery into the area from a free-kick was glanced into the bottom right-hand corner by Jack Stephens to give the Saints fans something to cheer about in what has been a miserable top-flight campaign.

Raul Jimenez had a couple of presentable opportunities to equalise for the Cottagers late on in the first half, but the Mexican couldn’t add to his 10-goal tally for the league season as the hosts took a lead into half-time.

Marco Silva’s side knew they had to step things up in the second half after a lacklustre opening 45 minutes, and they came close to equalising 11 minutes after the restart when Willian’s first-time effort from just outside the area beat Aaron Ramsdale before crashing back off the left post.

Yet it was the Saints’ turn to hit the woodwork eight minutes later, when substitute Cameron Archer came close to doubling the home side’s advantage.

Having applied plenty of pressure, Fulham eventually drew level with 18 minutes remaining when Emile Smith Rowe controlled Alex Iwobi’s chipped pass into the area, unleashing a shot that took a touch off the unfortunate Stephens to lift it over Ramsdale and into the net.

The game appeared to be meandering towards a draw, however, in the second minute of stoppage time, Adama Traore’s cross into the area was glanced into the bottom left-hand corner by Sessegnon, sending the away fans into raptures as they celebrated a late victory that moves them above Brighton & Hove Albion and into eighth - still very much in the race for a European place with four games left to play.

Southampton, meanwhile, became just the fifth different side to lose 14+ home Premier League matches in a single season, as they remain rooted to the foot of the table.

