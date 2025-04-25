Soler on West Ham's dire season: The goal was not to be where we are now

West Ham United midfielder Carlos Soler has opened up on the club's disappointing season and how the team want to bounce back against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Hammers rescued a point in a 1-1 draw with the Seagulls in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium but will be hoping for a rare 3 points this weekend. West Ham are destined for a bottom-half finish this season and with just five games of the season remaining manager Graham Potter and his side must pick themselves up.

Advertisement Advertisement

Soler spoke on last week’s 1-1 draw with bottom-of-the-league Southampton and how they knew a win was imperative and yet they still couldn’t pull off a victory.

“We had to win (against Southampton). We didn't show that in the first half, but we have to accept that, be humble, turn things around and get ourselves in a better position in the last five matches of the season because we are in a position that we don't want to be in.”

“The season has had a lot of ups and downs. It hasn't been good, and it hasn't been what we expected. But we can’t look at the past, we need to look at the present and finish the season off as strongly as we can with as many points as we can.”

Potter’s side will officially avoid relegation if they either pick up at least a point on Saturday or if Ipswich Town fail to beat Newcastle United. Soler’s admitted that the season has been a disaster despite their ambitions at the start of the season where Europe was likely the target.

“It’s not been what I expected, nor what the team or the fans expected in terms of the objective, because when I arrived at this big Club, the goal was not to be where we are now, the goal was an ambitious project with lots of new players and new coaches and trying to do things better than last year,” Soler added.

“This hasn’t happened, and we have had a difficult season with ups and downs, but we have to be humble to recognise that we didn't do things well, and that's football.