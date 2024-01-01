Smith reveals he attempted to sign Vardy earlier this summer

Dean Smith reveals texts tempting Jamie Vardy to join him at Charlotte FC this summer before his latest one-year contract extension at Leicester City.

Smith, who was in charge when Leicester was relegated was in charge of Vardy for just eight matches but admired the striker enough to text him this summer in an attempt to steal him away from the English club.

The 37-year-old is coming to the end of his career and would have been out of contract this summer if he didn’t sign a one-year extension under new manager Steve Cooper.

Smith is now in charge of Charlotte FC in the MLS and said he wanted the veteran as a part of his plans.

"I did text him and see if he wanted to come over to America. I knew that it was going to be hard once he took Leicester back to the Premier League. (I love) his enthusiasm for the game."

Vardy scored 20 goals last season and can clearly still contribute to the Leicester side. Cooper spoke on the striker and his condition after a tough injury.

"He doesn't train as much as he used to, and he won't get as many minutes as he used to, but if he's used right, he'll be really, really good (this season). You saw the goals he scored in the Championship last year."

Leicester face Tottenham in their first Premier League clash and Vardy could play a part if he returns from injury.