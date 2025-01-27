Smith names the two Arsenal stars who should be sold to sign Newcastle's Isak

Arsenal icon Alan Smith has named Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko as the two players should sell to secure Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Swedish international is considered to be among the best forwards in Europe. The Magpies are said to want more than £100M to lure him away from the club, which would make him the most expensive January signing by some distance.

Isak has scored 19 goals and provided 5 assists in just 25 appearances so far this season and Smith spoke to AceOdds.com about how important it is for the Gunners to sign an in-form striker like him this winter if they want to challenge for the title.

“Alexander Isak would (still) probably be the number one target because he’s succeeded in the Premier League.”

“There wouldn’t be any settling down period where you’re getting used to the league. He’s at a good age as well – mid-20s – and he showed it in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semis, what a fine player he is.

“I think you need to bring in somebody who’s technically very good, someone who’s able to fit into that Arsenal way and also of course somebody who’s going to score goals.

“You look at the goals scored last season by Arsenal. It wasn’t deficient, it was only a few behind Man City, the title winners, without a centre forward.

“Everybody chipped in and now everybody isn’t chipping in, chances are being missed.”

“I think a new centre forward, more than anything, will lift the place. It would be a morale booster. That would be great but I’m not sure that would happen at the moment.”

When questioned as to which players Arsenal should offload, Smith was brutal and admitted that Zinchenko and Jesus should be first on the list.

“Gabriel Jesus got injured again after that spell of scoring goals. He’ll know better than me but we probably need to sell in order to free up money to buy and Arteta’s got to decide who he could get out of the door to get more money.

“Zinchenko, doesn’t get a game these days. The two lads from Man City. When Man City are allowing title rivals to have a couple of players you wonder why they are allowing that. We’ve probably seen the reason over the last two years.”