Arsenal face being priced out of Isak move

Arsenal won't be able to afford a blockbuster transfer from another Premier League club.

The Gunners are said to be targeting Alexander Isak of Newcastle United.However, The Mail states that Newcastle have put a huge asking price of £150 million on the forward.

While Arsenal rate the Swede very highly, as do all Premier League clubs, they cannot go that high.

Profit and sustainability rules will mean that sales have to be made before such money can be spent.

Even if they get rid of Oleksandr Zinchenko this month and Thomas Partey in the summer, the numbers will not add up.