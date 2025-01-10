Tribal Football
Most Read
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving this winter
DONE DEAL: Leganes announce Fati sale to Real Madrid
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
AC Milan consider selling young striker to fund Rashford deal

Arsenal face being priced out of Isak move

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal face being priced out of Isak move
Arsenal face being priced out of Isak moveAction Plus
Arsenal won't be able to afford a blockbuster transfer from another Premier League club.

The Gunners are said to be targeting Alexander Isak of Newcastle United.However, The Mail states that Newcastle have put a huge asking price of £150 million on the forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Arsenal rate the Swede very highly, as do all Premier League clubs, they cannot go that high.

Profit and sustainability rules will mean that sales have to be made before such money can be spent.

Even if they get rid of Oleksandr Zinchenko this month and Thomas Partey in the summer, the numbers will not add up.

Mentions
Premier LeagueIsak AlexanderArsenalNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Shearer makes Isak recommendation to Newcastle
Isak: Playing for Newcastle makes Premier League special
Newcastle boss Howe calm about Isak Arsenal rumours