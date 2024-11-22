Tribal Football
Most Read
Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough team
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Internal squabbles threaten Amorim's Man Utd debut
Amorim stunned by Man Utd players and squad after week's training

Smith admits he never saw "Bournemouth as a Premier League team"

Ansser Sadiq
Smith admits he never saw "Bournemouth as a Premier League team"
Smith admits he never saw "Bournemouth as a Premier League team"Action Plus
Bournemouth veteran Adam Smith admits he is surprised at how much the club has grown in his time as a player.

Smith was a young player on loan at the Cherries in 2010-2011, when the team was in a very different place.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now that he is a senior star in a stable Premier League team, he admits that rise for the club through the divisions has been impressive to witness.

“Even when I first joined here on the permanent, I didn't really see Bournemouth as a Premier League team,” Smith told Daily Echo.

“I just saw this as kind of a stepping stone to do well and then try and get a move into the Premier League.

“So it worked out like 18 months later we got promoted anyway.

“It was great for my career personally and I never thought it would have happened, to be honest.”

On the club’s planned new training ground, he added: “It's meant to be amazing.

“So myself and the lads are really looking forward to it because we've been here a while now and I think it'd be great for the community and the club going forward for sure.

“It just shows where this club's going.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueSmith AdamBournemouthChampionship
Related Articles
Hurzeler on Beleba's unbelievable quality: The hype for him is justified
Emery admits he is building a Villa side to challenge Liverpool and Man City
Hurzeler reveals Bournemouth are so strong because "they have the ability to suffer"