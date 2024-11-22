Smith admits he never saw "Bournemouth as a Premier League team"

Bournemouth veteran Adam Smith admits he is surprised at how much the club has grown in his time as a player.

Smith was a young player on loan at the Cherries in 2010-2011, when the team was in a very different place.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now that he is a senior star in a stable Premier League team, he admits that rise for the club through the divisions has been impressive to witness.

“Even when I first joined here on the permanent, I didn't really see Bournemouth as a Premier League team,” Smith told Daily Echo.

“I just saw this as kind of a stepping stone to do well and then try and get a move into the Premier League.

“So it worked out like 18 months later we got promoted anyway.

“It was great for my career personally and I never thought it would have happened, to be honest.”

On the club’s planned new training ground, he added: “It's meant to be amazing.

“So myself and the lads are really looking forward to it because we've been here a while now and I think it'd be great for the community and the club going forward for sure.

“It just shows where this club's going.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play