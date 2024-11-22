Huerzeler on Beleba's quality: The hype for him is justified

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has backed Carlos Baleba this week and stated that the media hype around him is warranted.

The midfielder was withdrawn from international action and has been further recovering from a knee problem at Lancing so is well rested for Brighton’s game against Bournemouth this weekend.

Speaking in his latest press conference Hurzeler backed the Cameroon international who has attracted the eyes of many this season due to some spectacular performances.

“He's a fun character. Not only funny, he is mature for his age.

“No matter how the situation is, he has the courage to ask for the ball. He also has this intrinsic motivation to always get better.

“So in some ways he's acting funny and of course, a little bit like a child and he can do this.

“But, on the other side, in the right moments, he's very mature, he plays with a lot of courage and it's very important.

This media circus around the 20-year-old is justified, says Hurzeler who thinks the young star is in the perfect place to hone his skills and develop into a consistent first team performer.

“The hype for him is justified. But, in the end, it's also our responsibility to build him in our environment, where we make sure that he stays grounded, where he stays focused on his work.

“And that's also our responsibility.”

