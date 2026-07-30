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DONE DEAL: Inter Milan complete John Stones signing

DONE DEAL: Inter Milan complete John Stones signing
DONE DEAL: Inter Milan complete John Stones signingChris Arjoon / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of former Man City centre back John Stones.

The 32-year-old left Man City as a free agent earlier in the summer, ending a trophy laden decade under Pep Guardiola at the club.

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He struggled for fitness across 2025-26, starting just five of his nine Premier League games, but still earned himself a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The centre-back would play a key role for England before they were ultimately eliminated in the semi-final, featuring in five of their eight games.

Stones had offers to remain in the Premier League, most notably from Arsenal and Chelsea, but he decided to play abroad for the first time in his career instead.

Inter have now confirmed that Stones has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the club, their third first-team signing of the summer so far.

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Premier LeagueJohn StonesInterManchester CitySerie AFootball transfers