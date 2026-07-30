'Excited to be here' - John Stones arrives in Italy ahead of proposed Inter move

Former Man City defender John Stones has arrived in Italy ahead of his proposed move to Inter Milan.

The 32-year-old left Man City as a free agent earlier in the summer, ending his incredible nine-year, trophy laden spell with the club.

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Stones had offers from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea but decided he would like to try playing abroad before the end of his career.

According to Sky Italia, the centre-back is scheduled to undergo his medical and obtain his sports fitness certification from CONI later today.

Once those formalities are over, Stones will put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the reigning Serie A champions.

Upon his arrival, Stones is clearly looking forward to his new challenge, saying: “I'm excited to be here, thank you so much. I'll see you soon, ciao.”