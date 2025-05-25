Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Wydad Casablanca
Guardiola admits he is pleased that UCL qualification is in Man City's hands this Sunday
Man Utd set price for Mainoo sale
Amorim addresses Fernandes and Garnacho exit talks

Salah claims Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker award

Shina Oludare
Salah claims Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker award
Salah claims Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker awardProfimedia
Mohamed Salah won both the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season awards, leading Liverpool to the title.

The Egyptian international and former Chelsea star led the league in goals and assists, scoring 29 times and providing 18 assists.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was on target as the Reds settled for a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in the final game of the 2024-25 campaign despite the Eagles scoring first at the Anfield Stadium.

Salah has been named Premier League Player of the Season for the second time, becoming the fifth player to win the award twice, joining Kevin De Bruyne, Nemanja Vidic, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Thierry Henry.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSalah MohamedLiverpoolCrystal Palace