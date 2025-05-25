Salah claims Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker award

Mohamed Salah won both the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season awards, leading Liverpool to the title.

The Egyptian international and former Chelsea star led the league in goals and assists, scoring 29 times and providing 18 assists.

He was on target as the Reds settled for a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in the final game of the 2024-25 campaign despite the Eagles scoring first at the Anfield Stadium.

Salah has been named Premier League Player of the Season for the second time, becoming the fifth player to win the award twice, joining Kevin De Bruyne, Nemanja Vidic, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Thierry Henry.